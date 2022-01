Pulitzer Prize finalist reflects on tornado that devastated her hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky One month ago Monday, a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, and brought the community to its knees. Nearly 80 people in the state were killed. Novelist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Bobbie Ann Mason, who grew up in Mayfield, joined “CBS Mornings” to share a special essay reflecting on the catastrophe that forever changed the place she calls home.