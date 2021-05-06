Live

Watch CBSN Live

Puerto Rico still in dire need of help

Puerto Ricans are still struggling to get food, water and medical supplies three weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Only 15% of the island has electricity. CBS News' David Begnaud brings us the latest from San Juan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.