Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on island statehood, Hurricane Maria and COVID recovery Since 1917, Puerto Ricans have been American citizens without federal government representation. Now, the island's territory status is the subject of two bills introduced in Congress this year. Governor Pedro Pierluisi joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the debate over statehood, as well as the latest on the island's recovery from Hurricane Maria and the coronavirus pandemic.