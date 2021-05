Puerto Rican hospital without power struggles to treat patients as Trump tweets FEMA can't stay "forever" In a tweet, President Trump warned that FEMA, the U.S. military and first responders can't stay in Puerto Rico "forever." But more than three weeks after the hurricane, most don't have electricity or drinking water and many roads are still blocked. David Begnaud, who has covered the crisis extensively, reports from a hospital treating patients by candlelight.