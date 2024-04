Public domain, where art lives after copyright Expiration dates on intellectual property were written into our Constitution, "to promote the progress of science and useful arts." And every year, more and more books, music and films enter the public domain and help to inspire new creative ideas. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how some works that fall into public domain (like F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, and Walt Disney's original Mickey Mouse) are being revived in new forms.