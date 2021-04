PTSD linked to cardiovascular disease in women New research points to a double threat for women struggling with emotional challenges. A study in the American Heart Association’s journal says women with post-traumatic stress could face a 60 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease. For other trauma, the risk is 45 percent higher. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the risks.