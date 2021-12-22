Psychologist on pandemic-related youth mental health crisis The U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare advisory warning of a mental health crisis among young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, cautioning "It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place." Senior clinical psychologist in the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute Dr. Jamie Howard joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the advisory and what caregivers can do to help children who might be struggling.