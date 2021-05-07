Psychologist Meg Jay on resilience and overcoming adversity News events like natural disasters, mass shootings and sexual misconduct can have an adverse effect on adults and children, including depression, anxiety and PTSD. Clinical psychologist Meg Jay describes the effects of chronic stress in her new book, "Supernormal: The Untold Story of Adversity and Resilience." She joins "CBS This Morning" to explain people's ability to overcome adversity, the power of speaking up about personal trauma, and the courage to rise up above one's circumstances.