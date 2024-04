Psychic Tyler Henry, Hollywood's biggest medium At the age of 28, Tyler Henry has become one of the best-known psychics anywhere, with a TV show, a road show and, he says, a 600,000-plus waiting list of people who want him to help them connect with their departed loved ones. Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Henry to discuss how he first recognized his ability at the age of 10; why he welcomes skepticism; and how he believes his talent helps people deal with grief.