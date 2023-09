Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs sentenced to 17 years in seditious conspiracy case A D.C. federal Judge sentenced two former Proud Boys to more than a decade in prison Thursday for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehld were convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside the group's leader, Enrique Tarrio, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Scott MacFarlane reports from U.S. District Court.