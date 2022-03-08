Watch CBS News

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy

The first criminal trial from the January 6 assault on the Capitol ended in a guilty verdict. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, is facing decades in prison after being convicted on all five counts. Scott MacFarlane reports.
