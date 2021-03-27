Live

Watch CBSN Live

Protests over missing students in Mexico

Protesters gathered in Mexico City Thursday night to call for action in the case of 43 missing students feared dead. One student talks about surviving an attack by hooded figures believed to be drug cartel members. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.