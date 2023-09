Protests mark one-year since death of Iran's Mahsa Amini Demonstrations were held in Iran and around the world Saturday to mark one year since Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police. Amini died after being arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf incorrectly. Her death sparked a wave of nationwide protests calling for women's rights. Hundreds of demonstrators were killed by Iranian security forces, and at least seven were executed. Roxana Saberi has more.