Protests for George Floyd prompt new discussions for reparations among enslaved Africa-American ancestors As the U.S. continues to reckon with the repercussions of systemic racism, many protesters are calling for a renews discussion for reparations to descendants of enslaved African-Americans. Duke University Public Policy and African-American studies professor William Darity Jr. has studied reparations for over 30 years. He joined CBSN to explain why the wealth gap between Black and White Americans is growing and why reparations are the solution to closing it.