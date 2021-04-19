Live

Watch CBSN Live

Protesters take to the streets of Cleveland

Anti-Trump protesters have taken to the streets of Cleveland ahead of the roll call vote that would confirm the billionaire businessman as the Republican nominee. CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan joins CBSN from the scene of the protests.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.