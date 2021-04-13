Live

Protesters shut down San Francisco Bay Bridge

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested after taking over the San Francisco Bay Bridge. Some chained themselves to their cars, blocking all traffic going into San Francisco. CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports.
