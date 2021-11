Jacob Blake's uncle says Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was "an atrocity" Demonstrations after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts on Friday remained largely peaceful. The teen was on trial for shooting three men during a protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year in Kenosha. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen has more on the response to the verdict. Then, CBSN's Lana Zak speaks with Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake.