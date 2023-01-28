Protesters march nationwide after video released of Tyre Nichols' death Tyre Nichols was on his way home when Memphis Police pulled him over on January 7th. Disturbing video from a surveillance camera and police bodycams show officers tasing Nichols, tackling him to the ground and striking him repeatedly with their boots and batons as he wails, screams for his mother and cries "I'm just trying to go home." Nichols died three days later. Protesters took to the streets across the country after the release of the video. Elise Preston reports.