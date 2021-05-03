Live

Protesters clash with police near G20 summit

Crowds of protesters took to the streets as President Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G20 summit in Germany. Max Hofmann, bureau chief at Deutsche Welle, joins CBSN with more from Hamburg.
