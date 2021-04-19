Protesters clash with police in St. Paul over death of Philando Castile Dozens of arrests were made in St. Paul, Minnesota, after protestors fought with police over the deadly shooting of Philando Castile last Wednesday. Several hundred protesters clashed with police as they shut down one of the Twin Cities' main highways, Interstate 94. For more than four hours overnight, police tried to get the crowd under control. Some hurled broken concrete, rocks, rebar and even fireworks at officers. Anna Werner has more from St. Paul.