Protester interrupts Susan Rice's speech

US National Security Adviser Susan Rice was interrupted by a protest during a speech on the Gaza war at the National Press Club. About a minute into Rice's remarks, a protester shouted out, "Truth is, Israel is killing innocent people in Gaza."
