Protecting villagers, tigers, rhinos and elephants in Nepal with a clean-energy solution Villagers in Nepal rely on firewood to cook and light their homes. Venturing into the forest to collect the wood means risking dangerous encounters with their ferocious neighbors: tigers, rhinos and elephants, among other species. The practice is also depleting the forests and destroying these important habitats. Now, the World Wildlife Fund offers a solution that helps animals and villagers alike. Danielle Elliot reports.