Prostitution, out of the shadows Advocates combating prostitution and human trafficking have called for a more enlightened, modern approach to addressing the issue: arresting customers instead of sex workers, to reduce sex trafficking by cutting off demand. Other advocates have called for the decriminalization of consensual sex work, saying laws against it force women out of sight, compromising their safety. Lee Cowan reports on the divide over an enterprise usually kept in the shadows, and talks with a sex worker who is open about her profession.