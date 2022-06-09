Prosecutors seek more than 25 year sentence for R. Kelly: CBS News Flash June 9, 2022 Prosecutors are recommending that singer R. Kelly should spend more than 25 years in prison for sex trafficking. Sentencing is slated for later this month. Former President Trump, his son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s probe of his business practices. And the Foo Fighters say two concerts in September will honor late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.