Prosecutors say D.C. mansion murders suspect did not act alone Daron Wint is charged with first-degree murder, but court documents make it clear he didn't act alone. The arrest warrant says Savos and Amy Savopoulos, their 10-year-old son Philip and housekeeper Vera Figuroa were held captive by "Mr. Wint and others,” and the crimes "required the presence and assistance of more than one person." Julianna Goldman reports.