Prosecutors present new evidence in trial of man accused of killing Laken Riley The trial continues for a man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley as it enters its third day of testimony. Prosecutors say Jose Ibarra, who entered the U.S. illegally two years ago, killed Riley while she was out jogging in February and left behind a trove of physical evidence. Defense attorneys say the evidence is not linked to Ibarra. CBS News legal contributor Caroline Polisi says immigration will not be discussed at the trial.