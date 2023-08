Prosecutors outline case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried In a 70-page court filing, prosecutors say they'll use testimony from collapsed cryptocurrency company FTX's former top executives against founder Sam Bankman-Fried at his trial this October. Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and is accused of leading a scheme to use customer deposits to fund real estate purchases and donations to charities and politicians. Brady Dale, a crypto reporter with Axios, joined CBS News to discuss.