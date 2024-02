Prosecutors make case against mother of Oxford school gunman The involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teen gunman who killed four people and wounded seven others at Michigan's Oxford High School in 2021, continued Wednesday, with prosecutors showing the jury bodycam video of how Crumbley and her husband, James Crumbley, were arrested in Detroit four days after the shooting. Elaine Quijano has more.