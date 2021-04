Prosecutors call pulmonologist as a rebuttal witness in Derek Chauvin trial Prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin trial called only one rebuttal witness after the defense rested its case on Thursday. Pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin, who specializes in how people breathe, spoke about the defense's theory that exhaust from a police cruiser could have harmed George Floyd. Keir Dougall, a CBS News legal contributor and former federal prosecutor, broke down the testimony on CBSN.