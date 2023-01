Prosecutors plan to use some of rapper Young Thug's lyrics as evidence in his RICO trial Prosecutors in a trial of Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug have said they plan to use some of his lyrics as evidence. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, which include racketeering and gang violence. Co-founder and co-CEO of AllHipHop.com, Chuck Creekmur, joins CBS News to discuss.