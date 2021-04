Prosecutor: Uber driver admits to deadly shooting spree Uber says it has no plans to change how it screens drivers after the deadly shooting spree in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Officials say Uber driver Jason Brian Dalton admitted he gunned down and killed six people Saturday. Two others were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl who is in critical condition. Anna Werner reports from the Kalamazoo County courthouse where Dalton appeared Monday via video link.