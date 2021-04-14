Live

Prosecutor: NY doctor's murder was an "ambush"

Julius Reich is charged with murdering his wife Robin Goldman in the shower, at their mansion in Scarsdale, New York. Investigators have called the attack an "ambush." "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with the latest.
