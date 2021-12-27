Live

Watch CBSN Live

Proposed new GI bill targets racial inequities

The G.I. Bill is largely credited with helping build America's middle class after World War II, but that economic opportunity was wrongly denied to many Black veterans. Now, some members of Congress want to fix that. David Martin has the story.
