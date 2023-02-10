Proposal to require Florida high school athletes to reveal menstrual history rejected A proposed draft of a physical education eligibility form in Florida was voted down Thursday night by the Florida High School Athletic Association. The form would have required high school student-athletes to reveal their menstrual history but it drew major concerns over a potential invasion of privacy and possible discrimination against transgender students. Miami Herald investigative reporter Clara-Sophia Daly joined Anne-Marie Green and Shanelle Kaul to discuss.