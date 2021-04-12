Live

Promising new ways to prevent, treat cancer

In his new book, “The Lucky Years,” published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS, Dr. David Agus writes, “One day cancer will be a manageable condition, much in the way people can live with arthritis or type 1 diabetes.” Dr. Agus, who leads the USC Norris Westside Cancer Center; Dr. Judy Garber, director of the Center for Cancer Genetics and Prevention at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and former National Cancer Institute deputy director Anna Barker join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest findings.
