Promise and peril of gene-editing technology CRISPR CRISPR could help rid of diseases like cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and even HIV and cancer. But many scientists, including Jennifer Doudna who is credited with developing the gene-editing technology, are calling for a moratorium on its use. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Doudna tells Norah O'Donnell why, for all its promise, CRISPR is surrounded by controversy.