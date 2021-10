The constitutional argument for unseating lawmakers accused of working with January 6 planners Progressive lawmakers such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush are pushing to remove some Republicans from the House, after a Rolling Stone report said that they worked with organizers of two D.C. rallies on January 6. CBS News political analyst and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the 14th Amendment argument.