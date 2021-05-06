Live

Progress is slow on the front lines of Raqqa

About 250 ISIS fighters are thought to holed up in a small area of Raqqa, the terror group's self-proclaimed capital. Holly Williams got a rare look inside the "shattered heart of Raqqa" and reports on the progress to reclaim the city.
