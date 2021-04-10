Live

Probe continues in Russian plane crash

U.S. intelligence says it's unlikely terrorism brought down the Russian plane that crashed Saturday, killing over 200 people. But the wide swath of wreckage indicates the plane experienced something catastrophic. Allen Pizzey reports from Egypt.
