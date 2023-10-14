Watch CBS News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations held across U.S.

Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in U.S. cities Friday, including in New York City's Times Square. The demonstrations, which were peaceful, come as security has been ramped up in the U.S. in the wake of the Israeli-Hamas war.
