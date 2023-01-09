Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators swarm Brazil's National Congress Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed the nation's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend.