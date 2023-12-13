Private equity acquisitions on the rise in health care, raising concerns Private equity firms have been acquiring physicians' practices and medical operations at an increasing rate over the last decade. According to industry tracker PitchBook, there were 1,400 health care acquisitions across the U.S. in 2021, valued at more than $200 billion. But there's consternation about the impact these deals have on underserved communities and the true cost to patients. CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan has more.