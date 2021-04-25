Privacy concerns for smart dolls and home devices? Some of the hottest buys these days are internet-connected devices, like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. They use voice recognition technology to answer users' questions. But how much of what you ask is stored or shared by tech companies? A consumer protection group is also asking major toy stores to discontinue sales of My Friend Cayla, an internet-connected doll, alleging the doll poses a threat to children. CNET senior editor Scott Stein joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the privacy concerns.