Live

Watch CBSN Live

Princess Diana letters up for auction

Private letters written by the late Princess Diana are set to be auctioned today in England. The letters written to a Buckingham Palace steward, who was Diana's close friend, offer an intimate look at the royal family's life between 1984 and 1993.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.