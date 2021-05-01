Live

Watch CBSN Live

Princess Diana: Her Life | Her Death | The Truth

The world thought they knew Princess Diana. Now, 20 years later, learn who she really was and what happened the night she died. Watch a two-hour CBS News special hosted by Gayle King Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.