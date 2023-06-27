Prince William launches project to eliminate homelessness across the U.K. in five years Prince William is launching an ambitious project to end homelessness in the United Kingdom. The plan is to ensure that the experience for people is "rare, brief and unrepeated," and to ensure that everyone has a place to live. Nearly 300,000 people are recorded as homeless in England, including 123,000 children. Senior Foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata speaks to those involved in this five-year commitment that hopes to change public perception and find a way to make sure that people who are homeless are treated with dignity.