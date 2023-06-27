Watch CBS News

Prince William launches project to eliminate homelessness across the U.K. in five years

Prince William is launching an ambitious project to end homelessness in the United Kingdom. The plan is to ensure that the experience for people is "rare, brief and unrepeated," and to ensure that everyone has a place to live. Nearly 300,000 people are recorded as homeless in England, including 123,000 children. Senior Foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata speaks to those involved in this five-year commitment that hopes to change public perception and find a way to make sure that people who are homeless are treated with dignity.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.