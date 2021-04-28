Live

Prince William and Duchess Kate visit Paris

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate are visiting Paris. It's William's first official visit to the French capital since his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash there nearly 20 years ago. CBSN contributor Victoria Arbiter has the details.
