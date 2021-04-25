Live

Prince Harry talks about his mother's death

Prince Harry is opening up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana. In a clip from his interview the ITV documentary "Prince Harry In Africa," the now 32-year-old Prince acknowledges he never truly dealt with the loss.
