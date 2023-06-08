Prince Harry cross-examination wraps in British tabloid trial Testimony continued Thursday in the showdown between Prince Harry and a British tabloid publisher he is suing for allegedly hacking his phone and other intrusions of privacy. The Duke of Sussex, the first senior British royal to testify inside a British court in at least 130 years, alleges that the publisher used unlawful methods to produce stories about him, which the publisher has denied. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab is in London with more on the trial.