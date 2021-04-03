Live

Watch CBSN Live

Prince Harry says he's looking for love

During Prince Harry's tour through New Zealand, the royal expressed that he wants to have children and a partner to "share the pressure" of royal duties. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vladimir Duthiers have more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.